Tua Tagovailoa’s signing bonus with the Miami Dolphins is the largest for a Hawaii athlete

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / NOV. 2019 Former Saint Louis and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gave his mother, Diane, a Cadillac Escalade for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

    Former Saint Louis and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gave his mother, Diane, a Cadillac Escalade for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The big bow on the shiny new Cadillac Escalade SUV that Diane Tagovailoa got for Mother’s Day was red, but the son that gave it to her Sunday, Tua, definitely did not go into the red to buy it. Read more

