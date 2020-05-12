Tua Tagovailoa’s signing bonus with the Miami Dolphins is the largest for a Hawaii athlete

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The big bow on the shiny new Cadillac Escalade SUV that Diane Tagovailoa got for Mother’s Day was red, but the son that gave it to her Sunday, Tua, definitely did not go into the red to buy it. Read more

Not after the former Saint Louis School and University of Alabama quarterback agreed to terms on a four-year, $30.2 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, that was reported Monday. It averages $7,568,860 per year.

Of that total, the lion’s share, $19.5 million, comes in the form of a signing bonus, the largest one ever received by a Hawaii-bred athlete. It tops the $15.8 million that Marcus Mariota received as the second overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The amount of the signing bonus could be particularly significant this year since players taken in last month’s draft are expected to hold onto them even if the 2020 season is truncated due to COVID-19. Base salaries, however, would likely be pro rated based upon how much of the season is cancelled.

Tagovailoa, who was taken with the fifth overall pick of the April 23 draft, posted “Happy Mother’s Day to a more than deserving Mother. I love you mom,” on his Twitter account and also shared photos on Instagram.

The vehicle has a suggested retail price of approximately $75,000.

Rookie pay is largely determined by the amount of the annual salary cap and the collective bargaining agreement, which meant both overall salary and signing bonuses were up slightly over 2019.

The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, Joe Burrow, is due a four-year, $36 million deal when he signs with Cincinnati. The bonus would be approximately $23.9 million, according to Overthecap.com and Spotrac.com.

As with other first-round selections, Tagovailoa’s deal gives the team the option of picking up a fifth year. That could be particularly lucrative since, under present terms, he would have to be paid an average of the 10 highest salaries at the position in 2024 if the Dolphins were to pick up the option for that season.

Last year that meant the Titans, who picked up the option on Mariota’s deal, paid him $20.9 million. The team could also negotiate an extension or, as with the Tampa Bay and Jameis Winston, let the contract lapse.

Meanwhile, before Tagovailoa cashes his first NFL check, the Dolphins and league have already begun to recoup some of their money with Tagovailoa’s No. 1 jerseys rating as the top two sellers on NFLShop.com, the league’s official online merchandise shop.

The Dolphins “home” aqua colored jersey was No. 1 and the white “away” jersey was second, ESPN reported.

Sales of Tagovailoa’s jerseys out-paced Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay jerseys and those of Burrow.

BONUS BUNDLES

Top bonuses paid to Hawaii pros

PLAYER BONUS TEAM, YEAR

1. Tua Tagovailoa $19.6 mil. Dolphins, 2020

2. Marcus Mariota $15.9 mil. Titans, 2015

3. DeForest Buckner $11.4 mil. 49ers, 2016

HIGHEST HAWAII PLAYER SALARIES

Top yearly pay

PLAYER SALARY TEAM, YEAR

1. DeForest Buckner $21 mil. Colts, 2020

2. Marcus Mariota $20.9 mil. Titans, 2019

3. Shane Victorino $13 mil. Red Sox, 2014

Sources: OvertheCap.com and Spotrac.com