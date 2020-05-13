comscore Gabbard moves to protect nurses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Gabbard moves to protect nurses

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

U.S. Reps. Tulsi Gabbard and Rodney Davis of Illinois on Tuesday introduced legislation that would prevent a health care provider from laying off a significant portion of its nursing workforce or significantly reducing their hours during the coronavirus crisis as a condition for receiving federal emergency relief funds. Read more

Previous Story
Gov. David Ige says Hawaii ‘flattening curve’ but must remain vigilant

Scroll Up