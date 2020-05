Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency has promoted three account managers in the Personal Lines Unit. Read more

Atlas Insurance Agency has promoted three account managers in the Personal Lines Unit:

>> Ken Fujiwara has been promoted to Personal Lines operations supervisor. He holds an associate degree in business from Heald College of Honolulu.

>> Todd Tamori has been promoted to unit sales manager in Personal Lines. He has 15 years of insurance industry experience.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.