Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa planning charity outreach in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A day after agreeing to terms on a four-year, $30.2 million NFL contract, Tua Tagovailoa said he plans to start charity efforts in Hawaii and elsewhere. Read more

A day after agreeing to terms on a four-year, $30.2 million NFL contract, Tua Tagovailoa said he plans to start charity efforts in Hawaii and elsewhere.

The former Saint Louis School and University of Alabama quarterback was the fifth overall pick of the April 23 NFL Draft and the first selection of the Miami Dolphins. As part of his contract, Tagovailoa will receive a $19.6 million signing bonus, the richest ever earned by a pro athlete from Hawaii.

On his Twitter account Tuesday, Tagovailoa posted, “Thank you to @MiamiDolphins for making this dream come true for me and my family. It’s in my heart to give back to the communities that have raised me. Plans are underway to start charitable outreach efforts in Hawaii, Alabama and Miami. Stay tuned, stay safe. Go fins! Blessed!”

On Sunday, Tagovailoa presented his mother, Diane, with a new Cadillac Escalade SUV for Mother’s Day.