Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa planning charity outreach in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa planning charity outreach in Hawaii

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa watched a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The Saint Louis graduate was the fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft on April 23.

    Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa watched a drill at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The Saint Louis graduate was the fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft on April 23.

A day after agreeing to terms on a four-year, $30.2 million NFL contract, Tua Tagovailoa said he plans to start charity efforts in Hawaii and elsewhere. Read more

