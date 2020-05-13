comscore State to borrow from new stadium project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

State to borrow from new stadium project

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

While the state Legislature intends to pull back $20 million in general funds that had been appropriated to help build the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District, it still expects to allot a full $350 million in financing to the project, lawmakers said Tuesday. Read more

