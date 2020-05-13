Transfers cap Hawaii basketball team’s signing class

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On the final week of the spring semester, the University of Hawaii basketball team completed its 2020 recruiting class with Tuesday’s signings of a sharp-shooting forward and versatile guard.

Casdon Jardine, a 6-foot-7 stretch four, is joining the Rainbow Warriors as a graduate transfer from Utah Valley University.

Noel Coleman, a 6-1 guard who was born and reared in Belgium, is transferring to UH after a freshman season at the University of San Diego.

“When I put my name in the transfer portal, I had plenty of options,” Jardine said. “But it really came down to me finding the right fit basketball-wise and academically. My wife and I just got married. We’re looking to take on the next chapter of our lives and get the most out of the opportunity that we could. Hawaii seemed to cross all the T’s and dot all the I’s.”

With his deep-shot accuracy, Jardine gives the ’Bows the flexibility of thinning the low post. “He’s a proven shooter, which is really important — not just the way the game is played, but the way we play, especially at that spot,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “Fit is so important for all parties, and not just on the floor. He’s someone who will be a great teammate. People will gravitate toward him in the community. He’s a good player and a good student.”

Jardine honed his shooting against his older siblings. “I’m the baby, and so I always had to make a living from the outside if I was ever going to stand any chance against my brothers,” Jardine said. “From a young age, I put a lot of work into shooting the ball. It also helped that I grew, and ended up being 6-7. It gives me an advantage in matchups and being able to create space and find openings to get my shot off.”

After a standout career at Twin Falls (Idaho) High, Jardine spent a two-year church mission in Brazil. After that, he was at College of Southern Idaho for a year, and then Boise State for another year. He then went to Utah Valley, where he redshirted in 2018-2019 in accordance with NCAA transfer rules. Last season, he averaged 10.1 points on a team-best 39% shooting from behind the arc.

On choosing UH, Jardine said he and his wife felt comfortable with the coaches and the program. “Coaching staffs tend to mirror the places where they’re coaching,” Jardine said. “I figure if the coaching staff is like this, the people (of Hawaii) are pretty awesome, too. We felt we were needed, we were wanted. And it was something super important for me going forward in making a decision.”

Coleman also bonded with the UH coaches. They had scouted Coleman since his time playing for Belgium’s national team in the 2018 FIBA U18 European Championships. Coleman attended a high school in Kansas as a junior and senior. UH assistant coach Chris Gerlufsen was a San Diego assistant when Coleman signed with the Toreros last year.

As a freshman, Coleman had his best games against nationally ranked Colorado and San Diego State. But he decided he needed a change, and entered the transfer portal. When UH showed interest, Coleman said, “it clicked right away.”

Coleman is comfortable at the point and off guard. UH would like to utilize more sets involving two point guards next season.

“He is someone we have followed, as we recruit internationally quite a bit,” Ganot said. “He has a year under his belt playing in the WCC (West Coast Conference). He can play the point and two. He can defend both those positions. It’s exciting to have a guy who has three years (of eligibility remaining). He’s a fit.”

Gerlufsen said: “We’re excited to get him. He’ll surprise some people, for sure.”