Column: Voting is a civil right; voter registration should be automatic

Hawaii has one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation. My generation is still hopeful that our lawmakers can act quickly to help.

Attending school from home has made me think about how the government could make it easier for more people to participate. This emergency is highlighting the need for greater efficiency across the public and private sectors.

The state’s computers have crashed in the effort to address unemployment claims. People had to stand in lines instead of applying online. The number of COVID-19 cases from different agencies don’t add up. There’s a lot that needs to be fixed.

But there is one area — registering to vote — where our lawmakers could, and should, act quickly to make voting more accessible to my generation, and to all voters. Senate Bill 2005 which proposes automatic voter registration (AVR) is just waiting to be passed. Lawmakers are now re-convening. There is no money attached to this bill. So, why delay?

I’m 16 and recently got my driving permit, followed by my driver’s license. When I applied for these documents, city officials asked whether I wanted to be an organ donor. (Of course I said “yes!”) Their question reminded me of the importance of saving a life. It gave me a very efficient way to become an organ donor. If I had needed to go to another office to register, I’m not sure that I would have done it as promptly.

Voter registration would increase if people could automatically register when they get their driver’s license. In 1993, Congress passed the National Voter Registration Act, requiring states to allow citizens to register to vote when applying for, or renewing a driver’s license.

According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, 33% of all 2016 voter registration applications originated at a DMV (Department of Moter Vehicles). Making registration even easier at Hawaii DMVs when a person gets their driver’s license or state ID takes away one barrier to voting.

Since Oregon adopted automatic voter registration, 15 other states have followed. It is more likely that people will register to vote if they must “opt out” instead of “opting in.” Hawaii has already adopted vote by mail, which is a good step toward increasing the number of registered voters who actually vote. But we still need to reach people who are too busy or who have not been as civically engaged in our democracy because of economic pressures or location.

Voting is an act of patriotism and an exercise of our civil rights. It shows that we care about what happens in our country, and in our community. By voting, every citizen helps choose our leaders. As a teenager, I realize my future is in the hands of our elected leaders. No one should take their right to vote for granted. Voting is a way to ensure the world we live in is in good hands.

Once, at a hearing at the state Legislature to support a bill to reduce gun violence, I noticed that some legislators at the hearing really seemed to care; they listened to the people testifying and they asked good questions. Others didn’t. I want to vote for legislators who listen to people like me. That’s why I support AVR.

When I turn 18, I will vote. Will you? Please go online to www.olvr.hawaii.gov and make sure your registration is in order so that you can vote by mail in this year’s election. I also ask legislators to encourage voting by passing AVR.

Charla Teves is a junior at Maryknoll High School.