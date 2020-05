Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency has promoted an account manager in the Personal Lines Unit:

>> Kimberli Sakamoto has been promoted to personal lines senior sales account manager. She will market and underwrite new and renewal personal lines accounts and support the processing of clients.

Hawaiian Airlines announced the promotion of Captain Robert Johnson to vice president of flight operations. Johnson is replacing Ken Rewick, who is retiring after more than four decades with Hawaiian. Johnson joined Hawaiian in 2019 as operations chief pilot after spending more than 30 years with American Airlines, where he served as managing director line operations–west and managing director of flight operations.

