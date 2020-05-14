Hapalua canceled, marathon in doubt

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This year’s Hapalua half marathon has been canceled Honolulu Marathon president Jim Barahal confirmed on Wednesday, and the outlook for the marathon in December remains clouded by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s such a fluid situation that it’s impossible to know right now,” Barahal said. “We’ll definitely get more clarity as we move through the summer.”

The Hapalua was originally scheduled for April 5 and organizers announced on March 11 that the race would be postponed to September. The race was officially canceled this week and entrants were informed in an email from the Honolulu Marathon Association that their fees would be honored for the 2021 event. No refunds will be issued according to the event’s policy.

Barahal said the race was approaching 8,000 entrants when it was postponed in March and was on track for more than 10,000, which would have been a record for the event.

The Honolulu Marathon has been held each winter since 1973 and this year’s is scheduled for December 13, along with the accompanying Start of Park 10K and Kalakaua Merrie Mile on Dec. 12.

The marathon has drawn more than 31,000 entries annually since 2012 with more than 40% of the field coming from Japan.