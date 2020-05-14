comscore Hapalua canceled, marathon in doubt | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hapalua canceled, marathon in doubt

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

This year’s Hapalua half marathon has been canceled Honolulu Marathon president Jim Barahal confirmed on Wednesday, and the outlook for the marathon in December remains clouded by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

