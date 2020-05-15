comscore Flags to fly at half-staff in remembrance of slain Hawaii police officers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Flags to fly at half-staff in remembrance of slain Hawaii police officers

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Police Department on Beretania Street was lit in blue Thursday night.

This year’s National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day hit particularly hard in Hawaii as two Honolulu police officers, shot and killed Jan. 19 in the line of duty, continue to be remembered for their sacrifice. Read more

