The U.S.-Japan Council’s board of directors has appointed Paul Yonamine as its new chairman. Yonamine, chairman and CEO of Central Pacific Financial Corp., previously held roles with USJC as chairman of the Board of Councilors. USJC’s mission is to develop and connect diverse leaders to strengthen the U.S.-Japanese relationship, with almost 700 members in the U.S. and Japan, including 130 members in Hawaii representing a cross section of executive and emerging young leaders.