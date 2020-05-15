comscore Rearview Mirror: Entertainer Arthur Godfrey had long-lasting love relationship with Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Entertainer Arthur Godfrey had long-lasting love relationship with Hawaii

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 8:13 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Arthur Godfrey, center, plays ukulele at the Willows. “Those great people took me in, didn’t know who I was and didn’t care,” Godfrey said.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Arthur Godfrey, center, plays ukulele at the Willows. “Those great people took me in, didn’t know who I was and didn’t care,” Godfrey said.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Arthur Godfrey and Duke Kahanamoku, left, were lasting friends and pledged to eulogize whichever one died first at his funeral.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Arthur Godfrey and Duke Kahanamoku, left, were lasting friends and pledged to eulogize whichever one died first at his funeral.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Arthur Godfrey heard Haleloke Kahauolopua, pictured, sing and invited her to be on his TV show for a three-week period. She stayed 3-1/2 years.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Arthur Godfrey heard Haleloke Kahauolopua, pictured, sing and invited her to be on his TV show for a three-week period. She stayed 3-1/2 years.

Arthur Godfrey had some interesting connections to Hawaii. Hawaii embraced him and in return he embraced us. Read more

Previous Story
HFD to continue search for man, 74, at Pupukea trail

Scroll Up