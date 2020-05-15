Texas produces another highly regarded football recruit for Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Making the secondary a priority, the University of Hawaii football team secured a 2021 commitment from a highly regarded defensive back from Texas. Read more

“I’m glad to say I’m a Warrior,” Cinque Williams told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Williams is 5 feet 11 and 183 pounds. He ran 40 yards in a laser-timed 4.49 seconds at a combine in December. Williams is projected to compete at hybrid safety for the Warriors.

Williams has kept in constant contact with UH head coach Todd Graham and safeties coach Laiu Moeakiola.

“I made my decision because of the close bond I have with Coach Laiu and Coach Graham,” Williams said.

Williams also said he envisions a role in the Warriors’ new attacking defense, which utilizes the safeties as multi-purpose defenders.

“Coach Graham told me about the (defensive) system and how I would fit and where I could play,” Williams said. “I can play zone, blitz, man up.”

During his sophomore year in 2018, Williams moved from corner to safety when Jalen Catalon, Mansfield Legacy High’s 4-star defensive back, suffered a knee injury. Williams made 65 tackles and had three interceptions in seven games at safety.

In February 2019, Williams transferred to Southlake Carroll High, which competes in Texas’ 5A Division II. In accordance with the district’s transfer rules, Williams was not allowed to play during the 2019 season. He is expected to compete at corner and safety this coming season.

“Safety has always been fun,” Williams said. “Sitting in the middle of the field, watching the quarterback’s eyes, and you break on anything. You have to be the deepest of the deep. You have to be the leader of the defense. That’s the best thing.”

Williams said he often recalls the spark that fueled his passion for the sport.

“My third-grade year, I tried out for a team,” Williams said. “They told me I wasn’t good enough, even though they invited me to the tryout. From that day on, I decided to work for everything I got. I wasn’t going to slack on anything. I was going to work. I don’t want any handouts. Anything I get is from me working. Since third grade, it’s motivated me every day.”

In April, running back Da’Qualen “DQ” James, a junior at Lancaster High in Texas, confirmed he accepted a 2021 scholarship offer from the Warriors. In two seasons as Lancaster’s starting back, James averaged 9.4 yards per rush.