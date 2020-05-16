comscore On the Move: Hawaii Bicycling League, Ulupono Initiative | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

On the Move: Hawaii Bicycling League, Ulupono Initiative

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:23 p.m.
The Hawaii Bicycling League has named Lori McCarney as executive director. Ulupono Initiative has hired Samantha Ruiz as director of regulatory affairs and Kathleen Chapman as office manager. Read more

