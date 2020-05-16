On the Move: Hawaii Bicycling League, Ulupono Initiative
Updated 10:23 p.m.
The Hawaii Bicycling League has named Lori McCarney as executive director.
Ulupono Initiative has hired Samantha Ruiz, left, as director of regulatory affairs and Kathleen Chapman as office manager.
