On the Move: Hawaii Bicycling League, Ulupono Initiative

>> The Hawaii Bicycling League has named Lori McCarney as executive director. In addition to her four years as chief executive officer and executive director for Bikeshare Hawaii, McCarney holds 40 years experience in executive leadership and senior management, including as senior vice president at Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties, chief marketing officer of FlyHawaii Airlines and executive vice president-director of marketing at Bank of Hawaii.

>> Ulupono Initiative has hired Samantha Ruiz as director of regulatory affairs and Kathleen Chapman as office manager. Ruiz was previously an energy analyst for the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission, with experience that includes serving as regulatory analyst for Yamamoto Caliboso LLC and energy consultant for the Natural Resources Defense Council. Chapman previously served as executive assistant to the president and chief executive officer at Alexander & Baldwin, and was later promoted to human resources staffing coordinator. She was also deputy chief of staff to former U.S. Congressman Neil Abercrombie in Washington, D.C., and later served as executive assistant to Abercrombie after he was elected governor of Hawaii.