K-Drama: The King asks Taewon for his help on ‘Flower in Prison’

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“Flower in Prison”

Episode 47

6:45 p.m. today

The King aims to take advantage of an opportunity to thwart the Soyoon faction. Taewon tells ­Oknyo that he is unable to protect Queen Dowager any longer.

Episode 48

7:45 p.m. today

Wonhyeong feels threatened by Oknyo’s presence and tries to get rid of her as soon as he can. The King asks for Taewon’s help in punishing Queen Mother, Wonhyeong and Nanjeong.

“Nobody Knows”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Monday

The 19-year-old cold case of a brutal murder takes concrete form. Eun-ho’s memory returns full force. He recounts in detail about the events of that day, including the missing link between his fall and the death of the Stigmata serial killer’s eighth victim. Young-jin’s disciplinary hearing faces a block in the road.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

The culprit is finally found. Young-jin and her team devise a plan to entrap the culprit. Baek Sang-ho retrieves an important book from Seon-woo, but Young-jin manages to get the copy to Jang Gi-ho. The mystery of the book is finally revealed, but will it lead to the source?

“Weightlifting Fairy”

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

In order to continue the treatment from Jae-yi, Bok-joo tries to manage her weight. After learning about Bok-joo’s feelings for Jae-yi, Jun-hyung begins to help her by giving her more information about Jae-yi. Bok-joo feels embarrassed because of Jun-hyung’s playfulness and teasing in front of Jae-yi.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Thursday

On Bok-joo’s date with Jae-yi, she finds out about Jun-hyung’s traumatic experience in the past. Bok-joo and Jun-hyung become closer as friends.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 53-54

7:45 p.m. Friday

Ye-won finds out about Seo-jin’s past and the man she was involved with. She rushes the marriage to Jae-young. Dan-ji finds out who Ye-won is set to marry and rushes over to see her.

Episodes 55-56

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Dan-ji tries to stop Ye-won from marrying her fiance, but Ye-won doesn’t want to hear it. Seo-jin looks on as the whole family gathered to celebrate Sung-hyun’s birthday.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.