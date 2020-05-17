Back in the Day on Maui

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives:

30 years ago …

Bicycle tour operators say the problem on Maui is “impatient drivers” who take risks because they don’t want to follow slower bicyclists. The tour operators argued against a proposal from Mayor Hannibal Tavares to prohibit commercial bicycle tours from using county highways.

Tavares proposed banning commercial bike tours after a woman on a tour was killed on a narrow, winding section of Baldwin Avenue.

100 years ago …

Wailuku and Kahului have been without street lights for a week. Presumably this condition will continue until the proposed new Maui Electric Co. is in the field or until the Island Electric Co. is in a position to deliver more satisfactory service. An electrical company that will ultimately supply all of central Maui with electricity for light and power was practically decided upon this week by the committee of Maui citizens called together by R.A. Wadsworth for the purpose of considering the community problem.

A subcommittee has already opened subscription lists for pledges of stock in the new concern, made arrangements for securing a charter of incorporation and will have a petition before the supervisors at their meeting next week asking for a permit for the new company to erect poles and string wires upon the streets and roads of the county.

120 years ago …

Expert Bowden of the Marconi wireless telegraph company and F.J. Cross, manager of the local wireless company, arrived in Honolulu on the Kinau from Maui after a successful business trip to Molokai and Maui for the purpose of selecting the telegraph stations.

Before leaving Honolulu they had selected a station for the erection of the station pole at Kaimuki, near Telegraph Hill, and upon arriving at Molokai pitched on a spot near Kaunakakai on which to establish the first receiving instrument. Makena on Maui was next chosen as the probable point for the operation of the system. These places together with the stations at Waialua and one at Kauai complete the line in its initial stages.