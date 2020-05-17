comscore Back in the Day on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Back in the Day on Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER ARCHIVE 8/10/74 Maui’s first female police recruits on the firing range. Mrs. Lopes is standing on the extreme left while Mrs. Sakaguchi takes aim in the foreground with her male counterparts.

    STAR-ADVERTISER ARCHIVE

    8/10/74

    Maui’s first female police recruits on the firing range. Mrs. Lopes is standing on the extreme left while Mrs. Sakaguchi takes aim in the foreground with her male counterparts.

Recalling Maui’s near and distant past, compiled from Honolulu Star-Advertiser archives. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu Hale to be lit in colors of city ambulances for National EMS Week

Scroll Up