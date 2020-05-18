1 dead and 1 injured in highway moped crash

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 34-year-old Kealia man died Friday from injuries suffered in a moped crash two days earlier.

According to police, the man was riding the moped southbound on Kuhio Highway near Kauai Beach Drive when he apparently lost control and crashed. He and a 28-year-old male passenger were taken to Wilcox Medical Center for initial treatment before being medevaced to The Queen’s Medical Center.

The passenger remains in critical condition.