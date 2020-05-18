Hawaii News 1 dead and 1 injured in highway moped crash By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A 34-year-old Kealia man died Friday from injuries suffered in a moped crash two days earlier. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A 34-year-old Kealia man died Friday from injuries suffered in a moped crash two days earlier. According to police, the man was riding the moped southbound on Kuhio Highway near Kauai Beach Drive when he apparently lost control and crashed. He and a 28-year-old male passenger were taken to Wilcox Medical Center for initial treatment before being medevaced to The Queen’s Medical Center. The passenger remains in critical condition. Previous Story Hawaii Kai crash critically injures Waimanalo man, 30