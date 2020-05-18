Swurfer baby and toddler swings pose hazard

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Flybar is recalling about 3,000 Swurfer Kiwi Baby and Toddler Swings due to a fall hazard. The plastic stopper on the bottom of the swing rope that holds the swing seat in place can detach, posing a fall hazard to the swing’s occupant. The plastic swing is sold in green, blue and pink. The swing attaches to a swing set or a tree branch.

The firm has received six reports of the rope end detaching. No injuries have been reported. They were sold online at Swurfer.com, FlyBar.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and at independent stores nationwide from October through March for about $80. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact the firm to receive instructions to repair the swings. For more information, call Swurfer toll-free at 800-764-6784 from 3 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, email productsafety@flybar.com or go online at swurfer.com and click on Product Safety under the Quick Links section of the website.