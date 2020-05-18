comscore Swurfer baby and toddler swings pose hazard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Swurfer baby and toddler swings pose hazard

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Flybar is recalling about 3,000 Swurfer Kiwi Baby and Toddler Swings due to a fall hazard. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales: March 2-6, 2020

Scroll Up