Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For restaurants on the higher-priced end of the biz, today’s to-go environment presents the extra challenge of trying to remain true to their brands, while meeting diners’ expectations and budget demands. Read more

For restaurants on the higher-priced end of the biz, today’s to-go environment presents the extra challenge of trying to remain true to their brands, while meeting diners’ expectations and budget demands.

Here’s how two are rising to the challenge.

WHETHER TO close or stay open was a no-brainer for chef Kevin Lee when the pandemic started. Pai stayed open two days, then on March 22 his wife, Justine, gave birth to their first son.

“It actually worked out pretty well,” he said. “We closed for five weeks and it gave us time to rethink the current situation.

“It seemed like people were tired of being cooped up at home and wanted to go out, but couldn’t, so we wanted to create something for people to do at home, that would be a little educational.”

So the restaurant launched “ho‘o.Pai,” an interactive culinary series that started May 10 with a Mother’s Day brunch of custard French toast, sage and fennel sausage, herb-roasted potatoes, chickpea and confit chicken stew, and fresh fruit.

Through June 14, Lee will come up with a weekly meal for two ($70), four ($140) or six ($210), delivering all the components in a kit that involves some preparation.

“Each one will show a new technique, show the thought process behind using a new ingredient or share helpful tips,” Lee said.

The brunch kit looked intimidating when I first examined its contents, but in addition to written instructions, Lee provides a link to his YouTube demonstration. The process can be streamlined with such pro assistance.

Last week’s offering was Chinese- inspired slow-roasted crispy-skin pork belly with dry-roasted long beans and potato gratin with Chinese mustard.

Lee is creating a new menu for the eventual reopening of his dining room, but says ho‘o.Pai will continue. “Not everyone will be enthu­siastic about going out immediately.”

PAI HONOLULU

At Harbor Court, 55 Merchant St., 744-2531, paihonolulu.com. New menus are posted Mondays; call or order online for pickup Saturdays.

AFTER INITIALLY offering sandwiches and meals to go under his new casual brand, M by Chef Mavro, chef-owner Jeremy Shigekane added an array of fresh in-house soup stocks and sauces to assist the home cook.

Now he’s partnered with De La Mesa Farms to offer a $120 box of ingredients to make a Mavro-style meal at home, including the farm’s produce, a couple of his sauces and goods from other farms. This week’s box will include the chef’s marinated fish to cook at home, prepared sauces and stock, a loaf of seeded bread, pork and lamb sausages from local purveyors, chocolate sable shortbread cookie dough, De la Mesa plantains, amaranth, baby tatsoi, moringa, kale and micro scallions, plus additional produce from Kualoa Ranch and Counter Culture Organic, Kahumana Organic, Ho and Mohala farms.

“We pack each box so it’s not random ingredients but tailored so you can make multiple dishes,” Shigekane said. “We just give you a head start.”

A couple could get at least five days of meals out of the box, he said, using the ingredients multiple ways. “It’s very versatile.”

It was also important for him to be able to include more than one farm. “I think everybody needs help. Hopefully, it does well so everybody wins, and even if people aren’t able to eat at the restaurant, at least they can get an idea of what we do.”

CHEF MAVRO

At 1969 S. King St., 944-4714, mbymavro.com. Reserve a box by Wednesdays for pickup Thursday at the restaurant or Saturday at De La Mesa Farms, 41-698 Ahiki St. in Waimanalo.

Nadine Kam’s restaurant reviews are conducted anonymously and paid for by the Star-Advertiser. Reach her at nkam@staradvertiser.com.