Quickbites: Papa John’s offers pies for a cause

Get an early start on summer with Papa John’s campaign to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association in Hawaii.

The Longest Day fundraiser runs through June 20, the summer solstice — the day with the most hours of sunlight all year.

Papa John’s Hawaii will donate 29% of net sales for every receipt submitted, representing the 29,000 Hawaii residents living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The fundraiser honors Frank Carney, the franchisee who brought the pizza chain to Hawaii in 1999. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2009.

To participate, take a picture of your Papa John’s receipt and email it to alzhawaiipizza@gmail.com.