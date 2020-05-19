comscore ‘Top Chef’ quest ends for Hawaii’s Lee Anne Wong | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

‘Top Chef’ quest ends for Hawaii’s Lee Anne Wong

  • By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:04 p.m.
  • COURTESY BRAVO Hawaii chef Lee Anne Wong, left, met Ali Wong and Randall Park on the set of “Top Chef” when the actors served as guest judges.

    COURTESY BRAVO

    Hawaii chef Lee Anne Wong, left, met Ali Wong and Randall Park on the set of “Top Chef” when the actors served as guest judges.

Lee Anne Wong’s journey on Season 17 of the Bravo competition ended last week. She had made it to the top seven “cheftestants” in a field of 15. Read more

Previous Story
8 dessert and comfort food recipes to make when you are stuck at home

Scroll Up