Hawaii baseball coach Mike Trapasso expects schedule changes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii baseball coach Mike Trapasso expects schedule changes

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  "We have to really prepare for it and not panic. When problems arise, we have to work the problem as best we can." Mike Trapasso Hawaii baseball coach

Hawaii baseball coach Mike Trapasso said he is bracing for potential changes to the 2021 schedule because of the pandemic’s impact on college-athletic budgets. Read more

