HHSAA proposes timeline for prep football

  • By Ferd Lewis and Stephen Tsai flewis@staradvertiser.com stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2019 Kamehameha football coach Abu Ma‘afala talked to his defense during a game at Waianae on Oct. 4.

    Kamehameha football coach Abu Ma‘afala talked to his defense during a game at Waianae on Oct. 4.

High school sports administrators have a blueprint to start football practice across the state as soon as Aug. 17, pending final approval of leagues and clearance from county and state officials. Read more

