comscore Damien Memorial students get tough lesson on free speech in tussle over graduation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Damien Memorial students get tough lesson on free speech in tussle over graduation

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:51 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Brother Brian Walsh, president of Damien Memorial School.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Brother Brian Walsh, president of Damien Memorial School.

Damien Memorial School’s president has reversed course after abruptly canceling the school’s virtual graduation ceremony when students petitioned for an in-person gathering in the summer. Read more

Previous Story
HFD airlifts solo hiker in serious condition from Maunalaha Trail

Scroll Up