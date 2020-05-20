comscore Lee Cataluna: Community taking over quarantine enforcement | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: Community taking over quarantine enforcement

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:49 p.m.

It is very hard to get busted for flying into Hawaii and breaking the mandatory 14-day quarantine for inbound travelers. Read more

Previous Story
HFD airlifts solo hiker in serious condition from Maunalaha Trail

Scroll Up