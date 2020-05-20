Head coach Todd Graham keeps Warriors focused on family

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In developing a family based football program, head coach Todd Graham is making sure each Hawaii player sees the big picture.

“If you walk into our locker room, in every player’s locker, he has a picture of his family,” Graham said. “It’s a picture of who put him here, the people who sacrificed.”

When training camp opens — in late July, it is his wish — the Rainbow Warriors will adhere to a tradition Graham has instilled at each of his previous four head-coaching jobs.

“Every day when I walk in the locker room, we blow that whistle three times, and we stand up and we focus,” Graham said. “Stand at attention. It’s just a moment of silence. We stare at those pictures, and then I blow the whistle, and I say, ‘let’s honor the people who put us here.’ It’s all about family and focus.”

Graham, who was hired as UH head coach in January, said it is a routine he hopes his players will continue after they graduate.

“Put a picture on the wall where your office is,” Graham said. “You worked hard to get where you are because somebody sacrificed. You worked hard, but there are people in your life, if they hadn’t made sacrifices, you wouldn’t be where you are. Somebody helped you along the way. To me, life is pretty simple. It’s about family and great friends. The greatest thing I’ve done in my life is not win a football game or a championship. Don’t get me wrong. I love doing that. But to me, the greatest thing in my life is being a father, being a husband, being a son, being a coach, being a teacher. It all goes back to relationships. … I think people know if you genuinely care. That takes time. It doesn’t happen overnight.”

Graham said he tries to meet or converse with the families of recruits and current players.

“I like to talk,” Graham said. “I haven’t worked a day in my life. I love what I do. I like going to meet Aunt Sally and Uncle Bill and Mom and Dad and Grandma and Grandpa. Those relationships are the rewarding part of coaching. … How do I coach players if I don’t know them? How do I know them if I don’t know their parents?”

During the recently completed spring semester, Graham implemented offensive and defensive schemes, conducted meetings with players and coaches through Zoom sessions, and monitored academics. Even with safer-at-home restrictions, he has tried to develop community interaction through talk shows and video chats.

“I want to know the fans,” Graham said. “I want to represent them. I’m so blessed I get to do this, and get to make a living as a football coach and representing this state. How do you represent them if you don’t know them? I think that’s part of giving respect to people and to parents and to recruits, and just being diligent and serving them with your time. That’s a big part of it.”