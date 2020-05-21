Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Dancing with Marilyn Bornhorst Today Updated 6:50 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It was a different City Council back in 1977, when Marilyn Bornhorst, who died May 13, became its first chairwoman. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It was a different City Council back in 1977, when Marilyn Bornhorst, who died May 13, became its first chairwoman. For one thing, it was a boys’ club, by and large, and Bornhorst found herself on the opposite side from some of the “boys.” One of those was the late Rudy Pacarro, but long after she had retired, Bornhorst preferred to remember fun times. Pacarro had proposed starting each meeting with a song and then spun her around the floor for a dance. The old days weren’t all in black and white. Previous Story Off the News: Even free food must be safe