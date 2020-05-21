comscore Off the News: Dancing with Marilyn Bornhorst | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Dancing with Marilyn Bornhorst

  • Today
  • Updated 6:50 p.m.

It was a different City Council back in 1977, when Marilyn Bornhorst, who died May 13, became its first chairwoman. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Even free food must be safe

Scroll Up