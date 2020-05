Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Pocho Prince” Frank De Lima (Damien, Class of ’67) sends his aloha and best wishes to Hawaii’s high school Class of 2020 as he answers the question posed with the title of his topical graduation season download-only single: “Why Do We Cheer at Graduations?” We collectively cheer the grads’ success in meeting and overcoming all the challenges that are part of graduating from high school — “Mega hours brain work no doubt,” he sings sympathetically.

And there’s more! De Lima celebrates the almost limitless variety of careers that have become the new goals for Class of ’20 grads — EMS responder, science specialist, U.S. Navy SEAL, doctor, singer, fire and police, to name seven. He also shares timeless advice about life skills, the importance of constructively living with others, and of helping our island community. De Lima’s long-time musical director David Kauahikaua provides instrumental support as his studio orchestra.

Many grads will recognize the song’s melody as that of Lizzo’s Grammy Award-winning pop hit, “Truth Hurts,” and applaud De Lima’s awareness of their generation’s music. Older folks will applaud De Lima’s success in sharing insights worth hearing by people of all ages.

“Why Do We Cheer at Graduations?” is available for free at frankdelima.com. But since a payment of any amount supports his nonprofit Frank De Lima Student Enrichment Program, why not help a “pocho” out and at least pay the traditional 99-cent download rate.