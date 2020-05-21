comscore Alaska Airlines launches meals challenge | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Alaska Airlines launches meals challenge

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.

The Alaska Airlines Foundation recently provided more than 896,000 meals through a donation of $200,000 to 14 local food banks in Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, Oregon and California. Read more

Previous Story
Damien Memorial students get tough lesson on free speech in tussle over graduation

Scroll Up