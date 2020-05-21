Alaska Airlines launches meals challenge

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Alaska Airlines Foundation recently provided more than 896,000 meals through a donation of $200,000 to 14 local food banks in Hawaii, Alaska, Washington, Oregon and California. In addition, due to service changes onboard and in the airline’s airport lounges, it provided 273,000 meals through donations of fresh food to community food banks in 16 states, including Hawaii.

To help double the airline’s impact, it has launched the #MillionMealsChallenge with its employees and customers. Between now and the end of May, Alaska Airlines is encouraging donations to local food banks to help fuel another 1 million meals for communities in need.

Out of its recent $200,000 donation, $40,000 went to food banks on four islands — $10,000 each to Hawaii Foodbank, Hawaii Foodbank Kauai, Maui Food Bank and The Food Basket on Hawaii island. The Alaska Airlines Foundation also contributed $20,000 to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Hawaii Resilience Fund.