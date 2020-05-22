comscore Hawaii pension system commits $25M to investment fund | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii pension system commits $25M to investment fund

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
    “The Hawaii innovation ecosystem has benefited greatly from these foundational investments made on behalf of the ERS,” Executive Director Thom Williams said in a news release Thursday.

The fund invests in venture and growth capital with a mandate to look specifically for investments in Hawaii through alternative asset specialist Stafford Capital Partners. Read more

