comscore Hawaii schools superintendent rated effective despite some criticism | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii schools superintendent rated effective despite some criticism

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:35 p.m.
  • DENNIS ODA / 2019 Christina Kishimoto, Superintendent of the Hawaii State Department of Education, being interviewed in her office.

    DENNIS ODA / 2019

    Christina Kishimoto, Superintendent of the Hawaii State Department of Education, being interviewed in her office.

The Board of Education gave schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto an overall evaluation of “effective” Thursday but criticized her for not keeping the board in the loop on decisions or providing adequate data. Read more

