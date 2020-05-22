comscore NOAA reminds holiday beachgoers to stay away from monk seal pup at Kaiwi coastline | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

NOAA reminds holiday beachgoers to stay away from monk seal pup at Kaiwi coastline

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII MARINE ANIMAL RESPONSE Hawaiian monk seal pup Nohea, also known as PO2, is shown holding debris in her mouth.

    Hawaiian monk seal pup Nohea, also known as PO2, is shown holding debris in her mouth.

A newly weaned Hawaiian monk seal might make an appearance around the Kaiwi coastline on Oahu over the Memorial Day weekend — a worrisome thought for those looking out for her. Read more

