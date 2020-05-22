comscore On the Move: Zephyr Insurance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Zephyr Insurance

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:33 p.m.
  Derrick Miyasato has been promoted to underwriting manager at Zephyr Insurance.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Derrick Miyasato has been promoted to underwriting manager at Zephyr Insurance.

  Melissa Menchaca-­Young has been promoted to underwriter at Zephyr Insurance.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Melissa Menchaca-­Young has been promoted to underwriter at Zephyr Insurance.

  Leslie Door has been promoted to director of research, product development, risk and regulatory compliance at Zephyr Insurance.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Leslie Door has been promoted to director of research, product development, risk and regulatory compliance at Zephyr Insurance.

  Heidi Hoffacker was promoted to senior underwriter at Zephyr Insurance.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Heidi Hoffacker was promoted to senior underwriter at Zephyr Insurance.

  Elsie Ganaden has been promoted to underwriter at Zephyr Insurance.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Elsie Ganaden has been promoted to underwriter at Zephyr Insurance.

Zephyr Insurance announced the promotion of five employees. Read more

