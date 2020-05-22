On the Move: Zephyr Insurance
- By
-
Today
- Updated 10:33 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTO
Derrick Miyasato has been promoted to underwriting manager at Zephyr Insurance.
COURTESY PHOTO
Melissa Menchaca-Young has been promoted to underwriter at Zephyr Insurance.
COURTESY PHOTO
Leslie Door has been promoted to director of research, product development, risk and regulatory compliance at Zephyr Insurance.
COURTESY PHOTO
Heidi Hoffacker was promoted to senior underwriter at Zephyr Insurance.
-
COURTESY PHOTO
Elsie Ganaden has been promoted to underwriter at Zephyr Insurance.
