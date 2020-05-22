On the Move: Zephyr Insurance

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Zephyr Insurance announced the promotion of five employees:

>> Leslie Door has been promoted to director of research, product development, risk and regulatory compliance. She joined Zephyr in 2001 as an underwriter/customer service representative and was later promoted to lead underwriter and under­writing manager. Door is also a member of the Honolulu Association of Insurance Professionals, Underwriters Association of Hawaii and American Red Cross.

>> Derrick Miyasato has been promoted to underwriting manager. He has been with Zephyr for 15 years; he was hired as an underwriter, then promoted to senior underwriter. Miyasato is also a Certified Insurance Service Representative designated through the National Alliance for Insurance Education.

>> Heidi Hoffacker was promoted to senior underwriter. She has been with Zephyr for 19 years and was first hired as a receptionist and moved up to underwriting assistant, then later in 2005 promoted to underwriter.

>> Elsie Ganaden has been promoted to underwriter. She started her career at Liberty Mutual as a claims representative for nine years. Ganaden was hired at Zephyr in 2010 as an underwriting assistant.

>> Melissa Menchaca-­Young has been promoted to underwriter. Menchaca-Young started at Zephyr in 2017 as an underwriting assistant.