Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Rooney Rule still stuck far in the past despite update

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the 2019 NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the 2019 NFL football draft in Nashville, Tenn.

The folks that gave the NFL the Rooney Rule 17 years ago went back to the drawing board and tweaked it again this week. Read more

