University of Hawaii baseball player Dustin Demeter takes lost 2020 season in stride

To keep active these days, University of Hawaii baseball player Dustin Demeter is doing everything but the kitchen sink, although that also would be in his skill-set.

“I’m doing some work with my dad,” Demeter said of building and installing cabinets and other kitchen fixtures. “That’s what I’ve been doing with work lately. Putting hardware in and doing stuff like that. It keeps me busy.”

That side job is a pastime while he pursues America’s pastime.

Major League Baseball’s first-year-player draft is set for June 10-11. Although Demeter is not expected to be picked in the five-round draft, he is likely to receive a free-agent proposal. This year, MLB teams are allowed to offer a signing bonus up to $20,000 to an undrafted player. If given the opportunity, Demeter would have the option of pursuing a pro career or returning to UH. Because the pandemic forced the abrupt abbreviation of the 2020 season, the NCAA will allow spring-sport players to maintain their current class standing. That means Demeter, who played as a fourth-year junior this past semester, will remain a junior for the 2021 season.

“It’s something I’d have to think about if the opportunity arose,” Demeter said.

Demeter also was at the crossroads after graduating from Dos Pueblos High (Goleta, Calif.) in 2016. Demeter probably could have been selected in the first half of the 40-round draft. But with Demeter set on honoring his commitment to UH, he was taken in the 38th round by the Miami Marlins.

“Going to college and getting my degree really appealed to me,” Demeter said. “I really liked Coach (Mike) Trapasso and the way he did things. And I liked the coaching staff. When I came out to visit, I liked the players. It seemed like a good fit. It’s definitely something I don’t look back on and regret. I’m definitely glad I came to Hawaii.”

Demeter started at shortstop as a freshman and at second as a sophomore. He redshirted in 2019 while recovering from surgery to both hips. His return to health was solidified when he hit a walk-off homer in the 2020 opener against UH Hilo. Demeter played third this year, and he projects as a corner infielder at the next level.

Demeter was initially “bummed” when the season was canceled after the ’Bows’ 11-5 start. “I worked so hard to get back and all of a sudden it’s only (16) games,” Demeter said. “Then you look at it through with a lens, and you see my situation is not as bad as a lot of people’s. You try to take the positives out of it, and take it one day at a time.”

Demeter has kept fit working out at his uncle’s ranch in Santa Ynez, Calif. There is a gym in the barn, with squat racks and weight-lifting equipment. Demeter goes to the ranch four times a week, with each workout session about 90 minutes.

“It’s nice to get out of the house,” Demeter said. “It’s a pretty drive. It’s a coastline drive and then it goes through the mountains. It could be worse.”