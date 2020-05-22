comscore University of Hawaii baseball player Dustin Demeter takes lost 2020 season in stride | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii baseball player Dustin Demeter takes lost 2020 season in stride

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Dustin Demeter can expect to be offered a contract even if he isn’t drafted.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Dustin Demeter can expect to be offered a contract even if he isn’t drafted.

To keep active these days, University of Hawaii baseball player Dustin Demeter is doing everything but the kitchen sink, although that also would be in his skill-set. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - May 21, 2020

Scroll Up