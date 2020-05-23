comscore Oahu’s appointment-based bulky item pickup system goes islandwide starting July 1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu’s appointment-based bulky item pickup system goes islandwide starting July 1

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • BRUCE ASATO / JULY 8 A pile of bulky items and regular trash sat on a sidewalk in Waikiki awaiting pickup by the city’s appointment-based bulky item pickup program last year.

  • BRUCE ASATO / JULY 8 Juanito Martin maneuvered around piles of both bulky items and regular trash on a Gulick Avenue sidewalk in Kalihi last year. The city’s appointment-driven bulky item pickup service will go islandwide starting July 1.

The city’s appointment-based bulky item pickup system goes islandwide starting July 1, the Department of Environmental Services announced Friday. Read more

