Oahu’s appointment-based bulky item pickup system goes islandwide starting July 1
By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:24 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
BRUCE ASATO / JULY 8
A pile of bulky items and regular trash sat on a sidewalk in Waikiki awaiting pickup by the city’s appointment-based bulky item pickup program last year.
BRUCE ASATO / JULY 8
Juanito Martin maneuvered around piles of both bulky items and regular trash on a Gulick Avenue sidewalk in Kalihi last year. The city’s appointment-driven bulky item pickup service will go islandwide starting July 1.