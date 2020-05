Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

City Mill has promoted Shari Komo-­Matsueda to chief operating officer and hired Alison Inafuku as director of finance. Komo-Matsueda joined City Mill in 2016 as chief financial officer with more than 30 years’ experience in accounting, finance, business processes and information technology, previously serving as chief financial officer for Roberts Hawaii. Inafuku was previously complex director of finance for Aqua-Aston Hospitality, with accounting experience in the engineering, consulting, advertising and communication sectors.