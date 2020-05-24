K-Drama: Taewon searches for Oknyo on ‘Flower in Prison’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

THIS WEEK’S SYNOPSES

“Flower in Prison”

Episode 49

6:45 p.m. today

Taewon tries to find ­Oknyo and tells Seonho of the urgency to find her. After spending days agonizing, Taewon finally decides to tell the King the truth.

Episode 50

7:45 p.m. today

Nanjeong warns Wonhyeong that impending chaos is near. He also demands that Oknyo and Taewon be finished once and for all. Oknyo is framed to have taken part in treason.

“Nobody Knows”

Episode 15

7:45 p.m. Monday

Young-jin confronts Gi-ho alone, as he is now the prime suspect in a murder case. Meanwhile, Sang-ho’s younger siblings are separated by fear. Young-jin is put into danger while trying to chase them down. Gi-ho disappears.

Episode 16 (finale)

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Eun-ho finds himself at a dead end with Sang-ho on his tail. Young-jin seeks revenge, knowing Sang-ho was really behind Su-jeong’s death. Young-jin runs to save Eun-ho and finally end the misery and injustice that she endured for 20 years.

“Weightlifting Fairy”

Episode 7

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Bok-joo, who is persistent about going to the obesity clinic, is scolded by her friends when they finally find out the truth. Jun-hyung is worried about Bok-joo and goes to look for her. Coach Choi comforts Bok-joo when she learns why Bok-joo is going to the obesity clinic.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Bok-joo goes to tell Jae-yi that she will no longer be able to be his patient anymore because she is studying abroad. Shi-ho tells Bok-joo that she does not want to see her and Jun-hyung being close together.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 57-58

7:45 p.m. Friday

Dan-ji gets a call from Ye-won and hears the urgency and trouble in her voice. Dan-ji sets up a plan to get her hands on the evidence.

Episodes 59-60

7:45 p.m. Saturday

When Seo-jin is cornered, her mother suggests using the DNA test result. Ye-won meets up with Dan-ji and tries to tell her the truth about her plan. Ye-won also wants to finally open up about who Seo-jin was involved with at the time.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.