On the Scene with Penny Pence Smith, author of ‘The Last Legwoman’
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTOS
The coronavirus pandemic forced Penny Pence Smith to cancel the book release party she had planned for the end of April, but “The Last Legwoman” is now available at amazon.com.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree