Former Vice President Joe Biden tops Bernie Sanders among Democrats in the Hawaii primary
- By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:49 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Video by Craig T. Kojima / ckojima@staradvertiser.com
Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Hawaii in the party's first mail-in presidential primary in the islands, the Democratic Party of Hawaii announced Saturday.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Democratic Party of Hawaii Chairwoman Kate Stanley, center, looked on as Jennifer Todice, left, and Aria Castillo helped tally ballots Friday at the Hukilau restaurant on Bishop Street.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree