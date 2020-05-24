comscore Former Vice President Joe Biden tops Bernie Sanders among Democrats in the Hawaii primary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former Vice President Joe Biden tops Bernie Sanders among Democrats in the Hawaii primary

  • By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.

  • Video by Craig T. Kojima / ckojima@staradvertiser.com

    Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Hawaii in the party's first mail-in presidential primary in the islands, the Democratic Party of Hawaii announced Saturday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Democratic Party of Hawaii Chairwoman Kate Stanley, center, looked on as Jennifer Todice, left, and Aria Castillo helped tally ballots Friday at the Hukilau restaurant on Bishop Street.

Biden received 63.2% of the ranked-choice votes, or 21,214 votes, while Sen. Bernie Sanders received 36.8%, or 12,337 ranked-choice votes. Read more

