Tributes pour in for local legend Willie K, ‘the heart and soul’ of Hawaii
- By Carla Tracy Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
-
COURTESY SHEP GORDON
Aerosmith frontman and Maui resident Steven Tyler, left, listens to Willie K perform his spellbinding magic at a previous New Year’s Eve benefit presented by Shep Gordon in Wailea.
