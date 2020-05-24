comscore Tributes pour in for local legend Willie K, ‘the heart and soul’ of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tributes pour in for local legend Willie K, ‘the heart and soul’ of Hawaii

  • By Carla Tracy, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY SHEP GORDON Aerosmith frontman and Maui resident Steven Tyler, left, listens to Willie K perform his spellbinding magic at a previous New Year’s Eve benefit presented by Shep Gordon in Wailea.

    COURTESY SHEP GORDON

    Aerosmith frontman and Maui resident Steven Tyler, left, listens to Willie K perform his spellbinding magic at a previous New Year’s Eve benefit presented by Shep Gordon in Wailea.

The 59-year-old singer and guitar virtuoso, born William Awihilima Kahaiali‘i, died Monday at his Wailuku home with family present after a valiant battle with lung cancer. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu Ocean Safety makes nearly 60 rescues ahead of Memorial Day

Scroll Up