comscore University of Hawaii astronomers discover odd asteroid, comet hybrids | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii astronomers discover odd asteroid, comet hybrids

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Half asteroid. Half comet. University of Hawaii astronomers are finding examples of these “crossovers.” Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu Ocean Safety makes nearly 60 rescues ahead of Memorial Day

Scroll Up