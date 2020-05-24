University of Hawaii astronomers discover odd asteroid, comet hybrids

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Half asteroid. Half comet. University of Hawaii astronomers are finding examples of these “crossovers.” Read more

Half asteroid. Half comet.

University of Hawaii astronomers are finding examples of these “crossovers.”

These objects initially appear to be asteroids, and later develop tails that are typical of comets. And a weird one just showed up near the orbit of Jupiter.

The University of Hawaii Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System, or ATLAS, is now behind the discovery of the first known Jupiter asteroid to have sprouted a comet-like tail.

The Minor Planet Center dubbed the new discovery as 2019 LD2. The MPC is the single worldwide location for receipt and distribution of positional measurements of minor planets, comets and outer irregular natural satellites of the major planets.

ATLAS is a NASA-funded project using wide-field telescopes to rapidly scan the sky for asteroids that might pose an impact threat to Earth.

Early in June 2019, ATLAS reported what seemed to be a faint asteroid near the orbit of Jupiter. Inspection of ATLAS images taken by collaborators Alan Fitzsimmons and David Young at Queen’s University Belfast revealed its likely cometary nature.

Follow-up observations by UH astronomer J.D. Armstrong and student Sidney Moss on June 11 and 13 using the Las Cumbres Observatory global telescope network confirmed the cometary nature of this body.

In July, new ATLAS images caught 2019 LD2 again — now truly looking like a comet, with a faint tail made of dust or gas. The asteroid reappeared in April 2020 during routine ATLAS observations that confirmed it still looked like a comet. Those observations showed that 2019 LD2 has probably been continuously active for almost a year.