Vital statistics: May 8-14, 2020

MARRIAGE LICENSES AND BIRTH CERTIFICATES

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health's Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, May 8-14

>> Tyler James Blake and Delilah Ruth Del Rosario
>> Danielle Denise Gremillion and Luke Matthew Bruce
>> Hope Fagota Howard and Keneti Seu
>> Tatiana Marie Eiko Izumi and Earl Bryan Zambrano Domanguera
>> Anetelea Lemalu and Kanoelani Kamahaiku Keala Viela
>> Chrishawn Dontez Lewis and Breana Huddleston Walcott
>> Thomas LaFontaine Odom III and Yisha He

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, May 8-14

>> William Keoni Abbott
>> Zephaniah Ewalani Lilinoe Ah Sing
>> Mariana Sofia Alberto
>> Aiden Udaundo Alcon
>> Kailani Sade Ashikaga
>> Austin Damian Pagatpat Badua
>> Ace Ryan Valle Beauchan
>> Odin Kukunaokeaoikapo Carroll
>> Bellamy Rowan Casey
>> Mason Arturo Ho'opomaika'i Coloma-Stevens
>> Kalalena Lei Antone Correa
>> Olivia Rose Crookston
>> Julianne Arielle Daw
>> Lucy Ahn Detheridge
>> Ace Kalani Tamura Dettloff
>> Emi Lynne Dressen
>> Rosalie Tyler Eastman
>> Levi David Ferguson
>> Xylynn-Rayne 'A'ali'ikuimakani Fernando-Tamoria
>> Sean Kekuaokalani Vam Meej Fitzgerald
>> Axel David Futato
>> Keahi Kahiau Galbiso
>> Mariana Yingag Gomaw´
>> Liam Ocean Hernandez
>> Yuto Kaohi Kai
>> Serenity Daleia Iep Jeltok Kaious
>> Kaylee-Jade Chanille Ku'u Aloha Ke-a-Etse
>> Pono Kaleoikaikaokalani Mahiai
>> Ululauhokuokalani Bryton Manabe
>> Xendrix-Jayden Kaikoa Liwai Marcelino
>> Helix Orion McElfresh
>> Kaimana Michael Morelli
>> Kohen Ka'upena Giichi Palencia
>> Kirra Grace Akiko Park
>> Isabella Mae Kolina Pascua
>> Michael James Plowman Jr.
>> Dawson Kole Kalanipomaika'i Ramos
>> Elijah Kalani Reposar
>> Lukah Katsumi Schick
>> Kenji Aiden Soon
>> Oliver Makena Thurston
>> Stella-Marie Laniakea Leila Tosie
>> James Ezra Uluave
>> Charlotte Elinor Vonberg
>> Eliana Lalea-Mia Wan-Guillermo
>> Austin Wilburn
>> Kyla Irie Wilburn
>> Wannta-Merry Winter
>> Noah Kai Wright
>> 'Ohu'Ikealaikahiki Yu Ting Zarro