comscore Editorial: Council gives in to developers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Council gives in to developers

  • Today
  • Updated 5:07 a.m.

Last May, Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed into law an affordable rental housing bill that launched a five-year pilot program through which aging low-rise apartment buildings could be renovated as taller — up to six stories high — and configured with tighter living spaces to make room for more units. Read more

