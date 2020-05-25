comscore Column: Food grown in small indoor gardens offers big health benefits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Health Options

Column: Food grown in small indoor gardens offers big health benefits

  • By Joannie Dobbs and Alan Titchenal, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 1:19 a.m.
  • PIXABAY.COM Loose-leaf greens such as lettuce are simple to grow on a southwest-facing lanai or windowsill.

    PIXABAY.COM

    Loose-leaf greens such as lettuce are simple to grow on a southwest-facing lanai or windowsill.

During war times, governments have encouraged people to plant “victory gardens” with the goal that families could grow produce to help supply essential nutrients. Read more

Previous Story
Aloha wear and masks that highlight Hawaii’s native plants

Scroll Up