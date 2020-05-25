Chinese American WWII vets and familes waiting on Congressional Gold Medal
- By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Scouts decorated every grave at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific with flags and plumeria lei Sunday. The 71st Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony, which was set for today, is canceled.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree