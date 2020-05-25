comscore Stormwater fee program is delayed for 1 year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Stormwater fee program is delayed for 1 year

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.

With the unanticipated onset of the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the pocketbooks of Oahu residents, officials with the Caldwell administration this week said they will delay a planned stormwater utility fee and fund until Hawaii’s economy improves. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales: April 20-24, 2020

Scroll Up