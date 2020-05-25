comscore University of California system has given $68M to TMT project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of California system has given $68M to TMT project

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:55 p.m.

The University of California system, one of the partners seeking to build the Thirty Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea, has invested more than $68 million in the TMT project as of April 30, according to a UC financial report. Read more

