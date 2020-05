Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For those of you who are (like me) beginning to feel like everyday is Groundhog Day, here are a couple of cocktails to shake up your daily routine and enjoy during your very own happy hour.

Last month I featured two cocktails inspired by Earth Day, Water and Earth. Here are the other two elements, Wind and Fire.

Although we are still in stay-at-home mode, some of the benefits of being quarantined in a place with perfect weather and sunny skies is that we can actually go on a hike and feel the gentle mountain breeze or cook a steak over a kiawe-wood fire — instead of being cooped up in our homes.

Our aloha spirit runs strong, even with so many new norms.

THIS COCKTAIL is inspired by the wonderful trade winds that keep our islands cool and our air pollution to a minimum. It is Asian-inspired and has a beautiful frothy texture from the foam, created with Fee Brothers’ new Fee Foam cocktail foamer (sold online for about $15 a bottle).

WIND

3/4 ounce lemon juice

1/2 ounce simple syrup (1 part sugar dissolved in 1 part water)

Dash yuzu juice (available at Chef Zone or Don Quijote)

1 ounce yuzu liqueur (like Yuzuri)

1 ounce vodka

4 to 5 dashes Fee Brothers’ Fee Foam

Combine ingredients in shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass, then discard ice, return drink to shaker and shake again (this keeps foam fluffy longer). Strain into martini glass.

>> Garnish: Float 4 drops Blue Curacao or food coloring and use a pick to create “wind wisps” on top. Clip on an up-ended paper umbrella with a mini-clothespin.

THE HEAT of a Fresno pepper combined with earthy cumin seeds and tequila create a wonderful savory cocktail perfect with fresh fish or tacos. Instead of crushed pepper I use an infused water that evens out the spiciness. The cherry on top: a flaming lime half.

FIRE

1 ounce Fresno Pepper-Cumin Water (see note)

3/4 ounce simple syrup

1 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice (reserve lime shell)

1/2 ounce orange liqueur (like Grand Marnier or Ferrand Dry)

1-1/2 ounces reposado tequila or mezcal

Combine ingredients in shaker with ice. Shake and strain into bucket glass.

>> Garnish: Pour 151 rum into lime shell and light on fire.

>> Fresno Pepper-Cumin Water: Place 1 chopped Fresno pepper (seeds removed), 1/2 teaspoon whole cumin seeds and 8 ounces water in jar and seal. Infuse at room temperature 2 hours. Strain and keep refrigerated.

Chandra Lucariello is director of mixology for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Hawaii. Her column runs on the fourth week of the month. The liquors and liqueurs used in these recipes are widely available from Oahu liquor stores and some supermarkets.