comscore Puhahonu tops Mauna Loa as the world’s largest shield volcano | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Puhahonu tops Mauna Loa as the world’s largest shield volcano

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:53 p.m.

On a lonely stretch of ocean in the Northwest Hawaiian Islands sits an unremarkable pair of guano-covered rocky islets that belie the behemoth hidden beneath them. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii makes SAT, ACT optional for Fall 2021 applicants

Scroll Up